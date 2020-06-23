Belledune councillor pitches local water rescue unit to Chaleur Regional Service Commission

The Chaleur Regional Service Commission is exploring the possibility of setting up a regional water rescue unit.

The proposal for a Regional Coastal Rescue Strategy was floated by Belledune councillor Sandenn Killoran last week.

Under the proposed strategy investments would be made in boats, infrastructure, training, and employees while the project itself would be managed by the Commission.

Killoran tells our news room that there are a few boats in the region but no formal coordination.

He says citizens shouldn't be relied on to save lives, noting some previous rescues had been carried out by civilians using their own boats.

The Commission will consult with local municipalities, police and fire chiefs to gauge their support for the project.