Belledune gives thumbs up to Northern Moose hockey camp

Young hockey players in northern New Brunswick are getting the opportunity to hone their skills ahead of the new season.

The Village of Belledune gave the 'thumbs up' in March to a lease agreement with the Northern Moose AAA Hockey Group to hold training camps for players in the U11, U13, U15, and U18 categories August 2nd to September 12th at the village's arena.

The Northern Light reports the agreement depends on the province being in the Yellow Phase, 'or better', of its COVID-19 recovery plan at the time of the camps.

Camps for junior-aged players could take place later in the year.

