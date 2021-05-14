Belledune mayor opposing planned 'freedom rally'

Belledune's mayor says organizers of what's being promoted as a 'freedom rally' in his community this weekend can take their event elsewhere.

Joe Noel says Belledune hasn't had any cases of COVID-19 and citizens are concerned about such an event taking place during a pandemic.

But organizer Scott Devereaux of Jacquet River tells the Northern Light the event aims to highlight a different side of pandemic-related issues like vaccine passports, isolation, and Bill C-10.

Devereaux says public health protocols will be followed.

The RCMP meanwhile, says protest are permitted as long as they follow the rules.

Failing to do so could result in fines up to $580.50.

(with files from the Northern Light)