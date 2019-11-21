Belledune mayor: smelter closure fallout committee shows government serious about helping

Belledune's mayor says a committee put together by the province to deal with the fallout of the closure of the Brunswick Smelter shows the government is serious and is going to help.

The province says the committee, announced Wednesday, will focus on employment support for the 420 affected workers and look for economic development opportunities in the northern part of the province.

Mayor Joe Noel tells the Northern Light that issues such as the closure's impact on local businesses, along with training and education needs to be looked at and that he would like to companies wishing to set up shop in Belledune fast-tracked.

Noel says the top priority at this time is supporting smelter workers as well as setting up training programs.

(with files from the Northern Light)