Belledune Port Authority launches new website

The Belledune Port Authority has a fresh new look on the World Wide Web.

The Port announced Monday that Campbellton-based digital marketing agency, Hutchinson Creative, helped incorporate new software and technology into its new website.

In addition to an updated fresh design and colours, the Port says the new website includes more video content, an interactive menu, motion graphics, as well as updated photos of the port facilities.

The Port says it looks forward to using its new digital platform to better connect with stakeholders, partners, potential customers, as well as community neighbours.