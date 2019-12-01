Belledune Recovery Committee Finalized

The province says membership of the transition adjustment committee tasked with helping the Belledune region has been finalized.

A release says the committee was created by government to assist employees of the Brunswick smelter, which is expected to close at the end of the year and will result in more than 400 direct job losses.

"I thank the people who have agreed to help these employees, their families and the entire region recover from this upsetting development," said Premier Blaine Higgs. "Their contributions will be most welcome as we work together on a plan to support the affected individuals and the community as a whole."

Committee members will represent the private sector, economic development groups, the employer, employees and the community:

Private sector representatives:

- Barry Kyle

- Serge Landry

- Roger Clinch

- Duane Woods

Economic development representatives:

- André Frenette

- Anick Chouinard

- Herb Emery

- Gaëtan Thomas

- Denis Roy

Community representatives:

- David Peter-Paul

- Sasha Labillois

- Joe Noel

- Denis Savoie

Employer and employee representatives:

- Alexis Segal

- Bart Dempsey

The province says Denis Caron will chair the committee, and Caron says the committee will meet for the first time next week, with a job fair for the region planned for December 17.

Two working groups will also be established, one with a focus on supporting the transition of affected workers to other opportunities within the workforce, while the other will support private sector economic development opportunities in the northern region.