Belledune to receive taxes for smelter site for now

The effect Brunswick Smelter's closure will have on Belledune's tax base will only be felt in 2021.

Glencore Corporation of Canada announced earlier this month it was shutting down the facility, resulting in the loss of around 420 jobs.

But the Northern Light reports that, because of when the province calculates taxes, Belledune will recoup the whole amount from the site, which makes up sixteen per-cent of the village's $4.9 million tax base.

The smelter had been in operation since the 1960s and has been loosing an average of $30 million a year for the past three years.



(with files from the Northern Light)