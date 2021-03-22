Beloved Pabineau First Nation elder dies at 81

The Pabineau First Nation is remembering oral historian, teacher, and elder, Gilbert Sewell.

In a Facebook post Sewell's family announced he died peacefully at home on Sunday at the age of 81.

Sewell was well known for sharing Mi'gmaq heritage and was a recipient of the New Brunswick Human Rights Award, the Canadian Merit Award, and New Brunswick's Queen's Jubilee Medal.

Former NB lieutenant-governor Graydon Nicholas tells CBC that Sewell helped preserve the Mi'kmaq language for generations to come.

(with files from CBC)