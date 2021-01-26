Beresford adopts new branding image

The Town of Beresford has updated its branding.

Council adopted the town's new logo and slogan on Monday following public a public consultation in 2020.

The new slogan reads: "Naturally Welcoming", while the new logo includes the colours of the Acadian flag along with a butterfly symbolizing flight, freedom, the community's closeness to nature and its duty to preserve it.

Mayor Jean-Guy Grant says the new slogan and logo will help promote the community and assert its identity.