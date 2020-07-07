Beresford awards tender for work to Cartier Street

The Town of Beresford says Cartier Street will soon be getting a makeover.

At it's last meeting the town's council approved a tender for $723,275.00 to refurbish the surface of the street.

The town says the tender was awarded to RH Frenette Ltd. and will be carried out under the supervision of Roy Consultants Ltd.

Work is expected to get underway soon and wrap up sometime in October.

The project is being paid for by the provincial Gas Tax Fund as well as from Beresford's Capital Fund.