Beresford considering zoning request that would allow for construction of multi-unit dwellings

Bersford council is considering a rezoning request for a pair of properties that would allow for the construction of multi-unit dwellings.

Maxmat Construction Inc. owns the properties at 584 and 588 Principale Street and is requesting the change so it can build a residential complex containing several multiple-unit dwellings.

The town's Clerk will accept written objections until September 11th.

Members of the public wishing to support or oppose the project are invited to do so at a presentation slated for September 15th.