Beresford launches new cultural policy, action plan

The Town of Beresford has officially its new cultural policy and cultural action plan.

The policy aims to recognize the importance of culture in the development of the Town as well as its importance in the quality of life of its citizens.

Beresford's vision is to celebrate its Francophone and Acadian heritage, and foster the development of an open, inclusive society fuelled by the affirmation of its identity and culture.

To achieve its objectives, the policy focuses on affirming the community's cultural identity, ensure access and participation of citizens, and support local creation and manifestations to ensure its continuation.

Mayor Jean-Guy Grant says "This cultural policy is a new tool to achieve our collective development. With this policy, we loudly claim who we are, what are our values and what we want to achieve culturally as a community."

The new policy was part of Beresford's 2013-2018 strategic plan.