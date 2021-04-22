Beresford recognizes Earth Day by launching new EcoGrant program

It's Earth Day, and the Town of Beresford is launching a new program for citizens wishing to adopt eco-friendly practices.

The new EcoGrant program aims to help citizens acquire composters, digesters, and low flush toilets.

The town says composting and digesting reduces the amount of waste going to the landfill while toilets represent about 30 per cent of all water consumed by a household.

Mayor Jean Guy Grants says the program also helps the reducing operating costs.

Details can be found on the Town's website or by contacting the municipality by phone.