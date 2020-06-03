Beresford Regional Farmers Market won't open this summer due to COVID-19 concerns

The on-going COVID-19 pandemic has taken its toll on yet another local market.

Beresford leisure, tourism, and community development director Guy-Laine Legace says the Beresford Regional Farmers Market won't be opening this year due to safety concerns relating to the pandemic.

The decision comes following a meeting of the market's board of directors on Thursday.

In a statement on social media the board says it feels keeping the market closed this summer is best for the health and safety of merchants, customers, staff, and volunteers.