There will be at least one new face in council chambers after Beresford residents cast their ballots this spring.

Mayor Jean-Guy Grant tells the Max104.9 newsroom he will not be seeking re-election.

He says it wasn't an easy decision, but says he looks forward to focusing on his family and professional life.

ElectionsNB will be accepting nominations beginning March 21st until April 21st.

Municipal elections in New Brunswick take place May 10th.