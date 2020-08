The Town of Beresford is asking for its citizens help in coming up with a new brand.

Earlier this year the town hired an image consultant to help come up with a new logo, slogan, and colours in an effort to attract more tourists.

Residents have until September 4th to fill out a survey the town will use to help decide on its new look.

Beresford's new branding is expected to be unveiled by the end of the year.