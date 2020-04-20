Beresford still hiring summer students despite fewer events due to COVID-19



Though fewer activities and events are taking place due to the coronavirus pandemic this summer, Beresford still intends on hiring summer students.

Several students have already applied with virtual interviews taking place soon.

IN the event there are further cancellations, the town says it will find other tasks for the students or send them to help out local organizations.

General manager Marc-Andre Godin tells CKLE it was important the town offer student jobs in order to help keep the economy rolling.

(with files from CKLE)