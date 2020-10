They say a simple gesture can go a long way.

Students at Carrefour Etudiant school in Beresford recently put together a video montage of heart-felt greetings and messages of support for their friends in the Restigouche Region.

The Restigouche region has been under tighter restrictions than the rest of the province due to an outbreak of COVID-19.

The nearly five-minute video is published on the school's YouTube channel.