Beresford to plant new tree for each new-born or adopted child

The Town of Beresford says it will plant a new tree for every new-born or adopted child from the town.

Parents get to choose the species and location the tree will be panted and the town says a plaque will be attached to the tree to identify the child to which it was associated.

Species choices include maple, oak, linden, ash, and crabapple.

Mayor Jean-Guy Grant says the new program allows Beresford to welcome new-born and adopted children in a unique way while adding a splash of green to the town and representing its future.

Applications for children born or adopted in 2020 can be found on the town's website.