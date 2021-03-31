Beresford warns residents of water service interruption due to break in main

Beresford residents are being warned about an interruption in water service on Wednesday.

The town says the interruption affects residents from Chalets Street to the Nigadoo village limit, and is necessary in order to repair a major break in the water main.

The interruption is for an undetermined period of time.

Once water service is restored, residents are asked to hold water meant for consumption at a rolling boil for one minute.

The town says there's no need to boil water used for household purposes and that the precautionary measure will remain in place until further notice.