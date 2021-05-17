Best-of-three MHL Eastlink North Final begins Tuesday in Fredericton

The Canadian Tire Cup Eastlink North Final between the Fredericton Red Wings and the Miramichi Timberwolves will begin Tuesday in Fredericton.

The Maritime Junior Hockey League (MHL) says the teams have agreed to contest a best-of-three series due to time constraints.

Game 1 will be played Tuesday night in Fredericton, with Game 2 the next night in Miramichi and Game 3 played on Friday in Fredericton if needed.

The Maritime Junior Hockey League will not award the Canadian Tire Cup this year due to the forced cancellation of the playoffs in the Eastlink South Division due to COVID-19 restrictions in Nova Scotia.