Better data needed to address inequalities exposed by COVID-19: Njoo

Canada's deputy chief public health officer Dr. Howard Njoo says collecting better data can help in addressing inequalities the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed.



Speaking at a virtual public health conference Wednesday, Njoo said collecting data on race and ethnicity for health purposes has been neglected for a very long time but everyone recognizes its importance now.



Having this detailed data will help delineate and then address the problem of inequality in health care, said Njoo.



``That's an important, I think, first step,'' he said. ``We're obviously working diligently to make that happen.''



Njoo's superior Dr. Theresa Tam said having more granular data now, during the second wave of COVID-19, makes it possible to adopt more targeted approaches to resisting the illness in different areas of the country.



Tam said overcoming the pandemic depends on increasing resilience in the population and building health equality into the immediate response and longer-term recovery plans.