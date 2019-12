The Bathurst High School Phantoms' boys basketball team clinched the Dalhousie Christmas Classic tournament over the weekend.

BHS defeated Ecole l'Odyssee of Moncton 82 - 53 in the semi finals before moving on to the finals where the boys recorded an 84 - 82 victory over Sugarloaf High of Campbellton.

Nathan Kalenda was named Tournament All-Star while Connor Lagacy received the distinction of Tournament MVP.