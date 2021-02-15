BHS students aim to brighten day of Chaleur Region seniors

Students at BHS will be delivering Valentine's Day cards and hot soup to local seniors this week.

The initiative is an extension of the annual 'Spirit of Christmas' campaign and will see students deliver around 60 bowls of hot soup made by student's in the school's culinary tech class.

The cards were made by the school's 'Buddy Club'.

Organizer Sierra Spragg tells the Northern Light this time of year can be lonely for seniors, especially with COVID-19 restrictions.

(with files from the Northern Light)