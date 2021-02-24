Biden pledges to help free two Canadians from Chinese prison

Joe Biden granted Justin Trudeau at least one of the items atop his wish list as they met for the first time as president and prime minister.



Biden pledged to help get two Canadians out of a Chinese prison.



He says, ``humans being aren't bargaining chips.''



Strenuous expressions of presidential dismay were nowhere to be seen during the final two years of Donald Trump's tenure as Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor languished behind bars.



That all changed yesterday as Biden and Trudeau, one in D-C, the other in Ottawa, wrapped up a warm and comprehensive, if virtual, summit meeting.



It was Biden's first since taking office.



Spavor and Kovrig were detained in China in an apparent act of retaliation after Canada arrested Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in December 2018 on American charges of violating sanctions on Iran.



They have remained in custody ever since.



Biden offered no hints about how the White House might help secure their release.