Bill on single-game sports betting on cusp of passing -- but not for first time

Lawmakers have passed a bill to legalize single-event sports betting, sending the legislation to the Senate.



The private member's bill from Conservative M-P Kevin Waugh passed third reading with all-party support yesterday evening.



It comes after similar NDP legislation zipped through the House with all-party support nearly a decade ago but foundered in the Senate and died when an election was called in 2015.



A second attempt by New Democrat M-P Brian Masse also failed.



Gambling on single games of football, hockey and other sports, which is currently illegal except for horse racing.



The legislation, known as Bill C-218, has garnered tentative support from a tight-knit horse-racing industry that remains wary of casinos and foreign gambling sites encroaching on its turf.



Waugh says the main goal of Bill C-218 is to level the track globally against large foreign sites such as Bet365 and Bodog.