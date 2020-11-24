Bill to mandate sexual-assault law training for judges passes House of Commons

A long-awaited bill that would require judges to commit to take training in sexual assault law has passed unanimously in the House of Commons.



The proposed legislation originated as a private member's bill from former interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose, which the Liberal government supported.



The bill had made it all the way to the Senate, but it was held up there and in turn, failed to pass before the 2019 federal election.



The Liberals reintroduced it after they won, and again after they prorogued Parliament in August.



The bill will now return to the Senate for consideration and Ambrose has said she hopes this time it will pass through that chamber swiftly.



The idea that judges need added training to hear sexual assault cases was driven by rulings that critics have said relied on stereotypes about victims of sexual abuse.