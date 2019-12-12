Bill to ratify new North American trade deal coming in short order: Trudeau

The newly revised North American free-trade deal might not be on a smooth path to ratification in the House of Commons.

The Liberal government's minority status means the party must find support from across the political aisle to implement the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

A day after agreeing to additional provisions tacked onto a trade deal first signed a year ago, the Liberals are trying to fulfil the desires of their trading allies to get it approved quickly in Parliament while also vowing to have talks with the Conservatives, Bloc Quebecois and New Democrats about moving the necessary legislation through.

On his way into a Liberal caucus meeting today Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he gave a personal promise to U-S President Donald Trump and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador that the Canadian ratification process will proceed as fast as possible.

The House of Commons is only scheduled to sit until the end of this week and then M-Ps are not expected to return until the end of January, leaving a shrinking window for the process to begin in 2019, in tandem with American legislators' plans.

Democrats in the U.S. have suggested they will introduce the required legislation in Congress before lawmakers leave for a winter break on December 20th.

Mexico's legislature had approved the previous version of the treaty but must vote again given the updates to labour and environmental standards negotiators finalized this week in Mexico City.

The deal must be ratified by the legislature in each country before it takes effect.

Conservative MPs and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh are tight-lipped about whether they would support the government's efforts, but both parties had expressed concerns about the deal as it then stood during the fall federal election campaign.

Many want to see the text of the changes agreed to yesterday before deciding one way or the other.

Singh says his concern is that Trudeau seems bent on ramming through ratification of an agreement made better for workers because of concerns from congressional Democrats in the US and not the Canadian government.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland is making the case for cross-party support.

She says the new deal, with its rules giving preferential tariff treatment to cars made with North American steel and aluminum, would be good for Canada and Quebec.

Freeland says this is a good deal.

She says the US has found a domestic path to ratification and it's now time and is in the Canadian national interest to get this deal done.