Bimbo Daycare meets with parents in effort to fund solution to potential closure

Parents of children attending Bimbo Daycare in Bathurst met Monday night to brainstorm ideas on how to keep the daycare open.

The not-for-profit daycare, which has been in operation for more than four decades, may be forced to close because its building, at CCNB's College Street campus, isn't up to code and would take around $5 million to fix.

Some potential solutions include building a new facility, purchase and renovate another building, or relocate to a new rental space.

Bimbo Daycare's Laura Renouf says committees will be formed to explore each option in an effort to find would be best suitable for the organization.

Renouf says the amount of support received so far from individuals and business in the Chaleur Region has been unbelievable.

Parent Danielle Goyette was quite concerned to find out about the possible closure but is feeling a bit of relief following Monday's meeting.

Goyette says Bimbo's staff is top-notch and looks forward to 'buckling down' to come up with ways to ensure its longevity, adding she hopes to see lots of engagement and ideas from other parents as well.

Meanwhile, Renouf says there is a lack of daycare seats in the Chaleur Region, noting there can be a one-year wait list at many facilities.

There are approximately 140 children currently attending Bimbo Daycare and Renouf says its closure would further exacerbate a system she says is already in crisis.