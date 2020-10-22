Bimbo Daycare one step closer to new location

A Bathurst daycare is a step closer to having a new location.

On Monday, Bathurst council approved the first reading of a motion that would allow Bimbo Daycare to build a new facility on Franklin Ave. in Melanson Subdivision.

But the city has received several objections from nearby citizens concerned the project would result in an increase in traffic, reduced property value, and lost green space.

They're also concerned about the loss of a dirt road residents say is critical for getting in and out of the subdivision during the winter months.

Residents question whether other locations within the city may be more suitable for the project.

Council also accepted recommendations from the city's Planning Advisory Committee including:

All access will need to be approved by the City of Bathurst engineer,

Bus traffic will need to follow guidelines from the City of Bathurst Engineering Department,

Department of Education and the school districts,

The component complies with all other Municipal and Provincial requirements,

That proper access to the existing walking and biking trails be reserved and accessible for the public at

all times,

The Developer is encouraged to keep as much green space as possible to blend with the existing

character of the public park.

Though he maintains he isn't in a conflict of interest, mayor Paolo Fongemie excused himself from the discussions.

Fongemie works for CCNB, Bimbo Daycare's former landlord.

Two more readings are required before the property is rezoned.

Those will take place at a future meeting.