A 30-year-old man has been arrested after police say shots were fired at a vehicle in Blackville.

Officers responded to Wolf Drive just after 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

Two people were inside the vehicle, but no one was injured.

The RCMP arrested a Blackville man a short time later at a residence, which police searched and subsequently seized a weapon.

The man was released on conditions and will appear in court at a later date.