It was 5 - 3 win for the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada over the Acadie-Bathurst Titan on Sunday.

Jeremie Jacob, Olivier Coulombe, and Bennett MacArthur each found the back of the Armada's net once while netminder Tristan Berube stopped 23 shots

Jacob named Second Star of the Game.

The Titan welcomes the Halifax Mooseheads to the KC Irving Centre on Wednesday.