Bleuets NB Blueberries names new Executive Director

Bleuets NB Blueberries has a new Executive Director.

The association named Donald Arseneault to the role on Monday.

Board Chair Rene Chiasson says Arseneault brings a wealth of experience to the position having held mainly senior government leadership roles.

Arseneault says he was attracted to his new role by New Brunswick's growth opportunity in the blueberry sector.

Bleuets NB Blueberries represents more than 200 producers across the province with a mandate focused mainly on research, promotion, information, training, and representation.