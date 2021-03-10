Bloc leader says he would back fast-tracking bill on medical assistance in dying

The Trudeau government has given notice that it will impose closure to ensure a bill to expand access to medical assistance in dying comes to a final vote in the House of Commons before a court-ordered deadline of March 26th.



Closure, final debate and a vote on Bill C-7 seems likely to happen today or tomorrow (Thursday), given votes are not allowed on Fridays and the House is not sitting next week.



Yesterday's announcement came hours after Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet said his party would support a government bid to put an end to Conservative stalling tactics on the bill.



Blanchet accused the Tories of holding up the bill due to divisions within the party on the controversial legislation.



The bill has been stuck at its next-to-last hurdle for several weeks.



Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole said it is inappropriate to hustle through legislation that involves serious questions about the end of life and that the bill warrants ``reasonable debate.''

