Bloc Quebecois calls on Liberals to avoid pandemic election, despite voting non-confidence

The Bloc Quebecois is calling on the government to do everything possible to avoid an election during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet will use an opposition day today to debate a motion calling on the House of Commons to declare that it would be irresponsible to hold an election during the ongoing health crisis.



Yet less than three weeks ago, Bloc M-Ps, along with the Conservatives, voted against the Liberals' budget, which had been deemed a confidence matter.



The Bloc also moved an amendment to the budget which would similarly have constituted a non-confidence vote had it passed.



ND Leader Jagmeet Singh has vowed that his party will not vote to trigger an election during the pandemic.



Blanchet and Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole have not made the same commitment.

