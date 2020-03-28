Blood donor clinics extend hours amid wave of donors

Canadians have been coming forward in large numbers to donate blood after Canadian Blood Services warned of a possible shortage due to fear of COVID-19.

Donations were down about 20 per cent two weeks ago, but now blood donor clinics have had to extend their hours.

Dr. Isra Levy of Canadian Blood Services says the response from the public has been tremendous and supply has kept up with demand.

He says it's helped that cancellation of elective surgeries has reduced the need for blood by about 15 per cent.

Levy says the key will be to get donors to keep coming back, or there could still be a sudden dropoff in supply.