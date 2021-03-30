'Blood Quantum,' 'Schitt's Creek' top Canadian Screen Award nominations

This year's leading Canadian Screen Awards nominees are a film featuring the walking dead, and several series fans wish they could revive.



The zombie feature ``Blood Quantum'' is up for a leading 10 film awards at the awards show in May, while the now-defunct global smash ``Schitt's Creek'' is tops on the TV side with 21 nominations for its sixth and final season.



Montreal-based Jeff Barnaby wrote and directed ``Blood Quantum,'' which is competing for awards including best original screenplay and best actor for Michael Greyeyes.



The story of a plague that's infecting non-Indigenous people outside a fictional First Nations reserve struck an eerily timely chord when it hit on-demand and digital platforms last May, as the COVID-19 pandemic ramped up.



The ``Schitt's Creek'' nominations are a fittingly Canadian conclusion to a remarkable run for the beloved sitcom, which swept last year's Emmy Awards comedy categories with seven trophies and recently won two Golden Globes.



The CBC show, about a formerly wealthy family who moved to a motel in a small town after losing their fortune, left the air last year with an ending co-creators Eugene Levy and Daniel Levy said they had designed for years.

