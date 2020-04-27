Blues d'la Baie festival cancelled due to COVID-19

Organizers of Petit-Rocher's Blues d'la Baie Festival say the event will not take place in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Premier Blaine Higgs announced last Friday that concerts and festivals are banned in New Brunswick until next year and as a result, the 5th edition of the popular festival scheduled for July 22-26 has been cancelled.

The committee says people who have purchased tickets will be refunded once the necessary procedures are in place.

But it's asking those who are able to afford it to not seek their refund in an effort to support the festival for years to come.

The committee says the COVID-19 crisis has had devastating effects on the arts and entertainment industry, including Blues d'la Baie.

Though disappointing, organizers say cancelling the event was necessary for the health and well-being of festival-goers, artists, and the community.

The committee says it's already working on the 2021 edition of the festival.

Meanwhile, Bathurst Hospitality DaysFestival president Mike Skerry tells our news room an announcement is expected concerning that festival sometime Monday afternoon.

