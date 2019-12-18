BNPP warns residents of recent home-improvement scam
The BNPP is urging citizens about a home-improvement scam making the rounds recently.
The force says it has received several complaints about fraudsters using the pretext of checking residences to make very expensive estimates.
It says the work is then only partially carried out.
Police say the company is not from the Chaleur Region despite its claims and that citizens are urged to check references of companies offering this type of work ahead of finalizing payment.