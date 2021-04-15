Body located on Navy Island identified as missing woman

The RCMP say the body of a 68-year-old woman from St. Andrews, who was reported missing on December 8th, 2020, has been located on Navy Island.

Police were called around 4 p.m. on Saturday after a body was found along a rocky area.

Members of the St. George Fire Department and St. Andrews Fire Department assisted with the recovery.

An autopsy was conducted and the body was positively identified as the missing woman.

Foul play is not suspected.