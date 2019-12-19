Body of missing man from Gray Rapids located west of Renous

The RCMP say the body of a missing 43-year-old man from Gray Rapids has been located.

Kevin James Curtis last spoke with family on December 2nd and was reported missing to police the next day.

Two days later, his vehicle was located on South Renous Road, west of Renous.

Extensive aerial and ground searches were conducted, involving a number of different agencies and groups.

A body was located in the area of South Renous Road around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday and identified as that of Curtis.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death, although criminality was not involved.