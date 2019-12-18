Bomb threat halts Christmas concert on Acadian Peninsula

A threatening e-mail brought a Christmas concert at an Acadian Peninsula school to a grinding halt earlier this week.

The Francophone North East School District says a bomb threat was received by e-mail on Tuesday morning and that students and staff at La Source school in the Regional Municipality of Tracadie were evacuated as a precaution.

Children attending the concert were sent home for the day while the RCMP investigated.

Police gave the 'all clear' on Tuesday afternoon.

(with files from the Acadie-Nouvelle)