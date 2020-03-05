Boston seafood expo cancelled, NB fisheries minister says safety comes first

New Brunswick Fisheries minister Ross Wetmore says the postponement of the largest seafood show in North America due to coronavirus is understandable because ``safety comes first.''

However, Ross Wetmore says the Boston show is an important event for the province's fish and seafood sectors.

He says it allows companies to reinforce relationships with customers and generate new leads.

About 100 New Brunswick companies had been expected to participate in the event, which attracts 19-thousand buyers, but its organizers announced Tuesday it's being postponed due to the virus.