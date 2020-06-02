Boy, 15, arrested after girl, 6, sexually assaulted in Quispamsis: police
Police say a teenage boy has been arrested after a six-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in the driveway of her home in New Brunswick.
Kennebecasis Regional Police say the assault by a stranger was reported yesterday afternoon at a home in Quispamsis, near Saint John.
Police say the suspect had fled by the time officers arrived but he was identified and arrested last night.
The 15-year-old is facing one count of sexual assault.