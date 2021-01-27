Brakes compromised by ice in runaway train that killed worker at CN Edmundston yard

A report into the 2018 death of a New Brunswick CN worker says the brakes of two runaway railcars were compromised by ice before the cars collided.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says two cargo cars running uncontrolled in opposite directions along tracks at a CN yard in Edmundston collided on the morning of Dec. 4.

The crash killed a conductor trainee who was trapped on the footboard of the locomotive.

Investigators concluded in the report released today that the two cargo cars, which rolled down a slight grade, had been temporarily left with only their emergency brakes engaged.



The report says crew at the yard had believed the cars to be in a so-called "attended'' state, adding that investigators discovered the effectiveness of the wheel brakes had been reduced because of ice and snow accumulation.

"The brake effectiveness...was reduced because of ice contamination on seven of its eight brake shoes,'' the report says of one of the railway cars in its findings section.