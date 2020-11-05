Breast density information now included in mammogram reports

Breast density results will be included in mammogram reports and in the letters sent to women following routine screening in New Brunswick.

The province says women with high breast density have an increased risk of developing breast cancer.

The New Brunswick Breast Cancer Screening Program encourages women between 50 and 74 to get screened every two years at one of the 14 screening mammography sites across the province.

Women in this age group who have no signs, symptoms or previous diagnosis of breast cancer can self-refer to breast cancer screening by contacting one of the screening sites.