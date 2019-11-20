Brewing battle over future of NATO creates minefield for Canada

The head of the NATO Association of Canada says he is both hopeful and worried about the future of the military alliance amid recent comments by France's president questioning its viability.

In interview with Economist magazine, Emmanuel Macron warned that NATO, which was established at the start of the Cold War to protect the democracies of North America and Western Europe from the Soviet Union, was suffering from ``brain death.''

He warned Europe must stop relying exclusively on NATO, which has been historically backed by American guarantees of protection, and prepare to defend itself.

NATO Association of Canada President Robert Baines says if NATO were to dissolve, Canada's links to other western democracies would be weakened, leaving the country on the U-S for security, or as he puts it ``as America's hat.''

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to travel to London next month for NATO's 70th anniversary.

Baines suggests Canada is well-placed to bring Washington and Europe together, and that saving the organization should be a priority.