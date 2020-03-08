Bridge repairs to cut power to Lamèque, Miscou Island Tuesday night

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DTI) says repairs on the Lamèque-Shippagan Bridge will take place overnight Tuesday into Wednesday this week.

A release says the bridge will be reduced to one lane between 9:00 p.m. Tuesday March 10 and 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday March 11.

The bridge will then close completely from 12:30 a.m. to 5:30 a.m. Wednesday March 11, but emergency vehicles will still have access.

DTI says the closure will also result in the power being cut entirely to Lamèque and Miscou Island from 10:00 p.m. Tuesday until 8:00 a.m. Wednesday.

The power cut will allow crews to work safely on the bridge.

The lane restrictions, closure and power outage is all weather permitting.

DTI says in the event of bad weather, the power cut will take place during the same time frame the next day.

In the event of an emergency, residents are urged to call 911 and are asked not to attempt to cross the bridge.