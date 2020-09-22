Bylaw for electronic billboard on St. Peter Ave. enacted

The City of Bathurst enacted a bylaw this week that will allow for the construction of an electronic billboard on St. Peter Ave. near Veteran's Bridge.

The second and third readings of the bylaw took place on Monday.

The city wants to use the sign for advertisements and to promote special events.

Some citizens fear the sign isn't a good fit for such a picturesque area.

The city's Planning Advisory Committee has made several recommendations including that the sign blend in with the surrounding landscape, look good aesthetically, and that only one billboard sign be permitted on the property.