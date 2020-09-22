Bylaw for electronic billboard on St. Peter Ave. passes second reading

A bylaw that would allow the City of Bathurst to erect an electronic billboard near Veteran's Bridge passed its second reading Monday.

The city wants to install the billboard at 50 St. Peter Ave. near the Promenade Water Front.

It plans to use the sign for advertisements and to promote special events.

The city's Planning Advisory Committee has made several recommendations including that the sign blend in with the surrounding landscape, look good aesthetically, and that only one billboard sign be permitted on the property.

Some citizens are worried the sign won't fit in with the picturesque landscape.

The bylaw's third reading will take place at a meeting next month.